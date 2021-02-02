Community helps fund funeral for 6-year-old killed in Lebanon crash

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community members have helped raise money to pay for the funeral of a six-year-old boy killed in a crash in Lebanon over the weekend.

Lebanon police said the head-on collision was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Leeville Pike near Dorchester Drive. The driver of one of the vehicles involved, and a juvenile passenger, were killed in the wreck, officers said.

Heather Brock identified the driver killed as her fiancé, Christopher Lilly, and the juvenile passenger as her six-year-old son, Nolyn Perry. Brock said her nine-year-old son, C.J. Brock was critically injured in the crash and remains hospitalized as of Monday night.

Brock said her nine-month-old baby was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but suffered only some bruising.

A fundraising page was set up on Facebook to help raise money for Nolyn’s funeral. Brock said she has since shut down the page because enough money was collected to cover the cost of the service, but another page has been set up to help with medical expenses for C.J.

The other driver involved in the fatal crash was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not released by Lebanon police, who are actively investigating.