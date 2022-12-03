PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.

Floats, bands, beauty queens, and first responders marched down Highway 109 on Saturday, Dec. 3, getting everyone in the holiday spirit.

Meanwhile, kids lined the road to get plenty of candy.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a holiday parade without Ol’ Saint Nick waving to the crowds as he passed by at the end.

The parade followed the city’s Christmas Festival along Main Street, which featured food vendors, live music, cookie decorating, and visits with Santa Claus, according to the Portland Chamber of Commerce.