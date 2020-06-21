Community gathers to support Black businesses in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The North Nashville community gathered for an ‘On the Rise Black Business Expo’ Saturday afternoon, popping up shops on Buchanan Street to help support small business owners.

“Because of the pandemic, tornado, things like that—we wanted to make sure they got proper exposures and also help them re-accumulate, make sure that we help poor back into our community,” said Organizer Portia Tharp who owns Honest T’s.

From local artisans to the first Black-owned tattoo shop in Nashville, they say this is about preserving a community.

“A lot of Black-owned businesses, especially the ones here in North Nashville are being overlooked, they’re being ran out, they’re being outpriced,” said Carmil Bailey with One Drop Ink, “All these things are happening to our neighborhoods and it’s really important that we support each other, and that we take this time to recognize those people that have been here, and to have them run out is unfair.”

Those attending say this is their part in supporting the movement toward equality in the economy.

“I came out today because I’m new to the city,” Vansimone Holder told News 2, “I think it’s monumental in a way that it exposes the creativity, the unity, it exposes the desire to really magnify the dollar within the culture and with that being said just being a minority and being oppressed and being isolated and segregated for so long, not only does it unify the collective good but it also boasts the entire economy.”

“We understand that in order to build a strong community, you need an economic base,” said Pastor Cornelius Hill with Ephesian Primitive Baptist Church, “So we’re out here for economics, for networking we’re out here for fellowship, we’re out here to just strengthen one another. With all the moral calamity and collapse in community, this is what we need.”

The website Blackownedbusinesses.com was created by a Clarksville councilwoman. It lists more than 800 Black-owned businesses here in Middle Tennessee.