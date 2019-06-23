Community festival benefits families impacted by Sumner Co. Slayings

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Westmoreland community continues to search for hope and healing.

On Saturday, a community festival was held and proceeds benefitted the families impacted by the brutal killings this Spring.

Suspect, Michael Cummins, is accused of killing eight people, including his parents and uncle, between a total of three locations. The youngest victim was a 12-year-old girl SapphireMcGlothlin-Pee.

Festival organizer, Tia Bailiff told News 2, “it was about having a way to do something, and having an avenue for others to do something, and to support a family that very much needs it.”

Another organizer, Erin Stout, said, “I wanted to make sure they {families impacted} had a support system.”

The festival included a yard sale with items donated by the community, live music and a silent auction. The auction included a piece of Sapphire’s artwork up for bid.

The piece sold for over $300.