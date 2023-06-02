NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 will be announcing the winner of the 19th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Nashville later this month.

Before the keys are handed over to the future homeowner, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the completion of the project the morning of June 2.

The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. News 2 has helped raise $2 million in ticket reservations for the hospital.

The 3,000 sq. ft. home valued at $900,000 is located in the St. Marlo community in Franklin and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms.

Free tours of the home will kick off June 3rd and run through June 24th from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Those touring the home have a chance to register for more prizes.

The prize winners along with the Dream Home winner will be drawn on live TV Sunday, June 25th during the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special, starting at 4 p.m. on News 2.

To learn more about St. Jude and the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, click on this link.