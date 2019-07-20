Community activist changes tactics to help fight juvenile crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community activist is changing tactics to help fight juvenile crime.

In 2013, he founded the Edgehill Bike Club. The club centers around bike giveaways and repairs and community bike rides several times a month.

But Friday, Terry Key used his bike for something different.

Giving out a cool a treat to kids, he plans to use his refrigerator on wheels as part of his monthly community activism.

Key, an East Nashville native, says he’d like to see communities across Nashville with their own unique programs.

One of his volunteers, Payboy, already works with his own program.

“We need to start creating leaders in every neighborhood. And let’s give these community leaders all the resources they need,” said Key.

