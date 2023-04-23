MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – You may have heard of the basketball final four, but what about the brewery final four?

A Manchester-based brewery is determined to be crowned champions in a nationwide contest after being named finalists in the March Brewsantiy bracket hosted by Hop Passport.

Common John Brewing Company has been voted as the southeast’s regions best brewery, but now they say they need your help in being crowned as the national champions.

Source: Common John Brewing Company

Source: Common John Brewing Company

Source: Common John Brewing Company

Hop Passport’s March Brewsanity first annual competition had over 1,000 breweries across the country compete for the opportunity to win a trophy to show off in their tap room and the chance to have $1,000 donated to the charity of their choice.

If Common John Brewing Company wins, Hop Passport will donate $1,000 to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center.

A spokesperson for the brewery says wins or lose, the company still plans to match the $1,000 donation.

Voting for the competition closes at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 23. To vote for Common John Brewing Company, click here.