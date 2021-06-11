Commercial development in Mt. Juliet to be named after Charlie Daniels

MANHATTAN, KS – JUNE 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Kicker Country Stampede – Day 2 at Tuttle Creek State Park on June 22, 2018 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede)

Mt. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new commercial development being built in Mt. Juliet will be named after legendary country music singer Charlie Daniels.

It’s been just under a year since Sellars Funeral Home handled Daniels’ arrangements, and the business’ operations manager confirmed property owner Judd Sellars wants to name the project after the late musician.

The development along North Mt. Juliet Road was going to be named Sellars Station, but Sellars wanted to honor Daniels’ contributions to the community and compassion for veterans. It’ll now be called Charlie’s Place.

Plans are also underway to include a bronze statue of Daniels on the property as well as a mural in his honor.

The largest Christmas retailer in the South, The Incredible Christmas Place, is also part of the development and will open next Tuesday, June 15th.

Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin previously told News 2 there are also conversations about having a museum in town honoring Daniels.