NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you were in the Nashville area on Aug. 21, 2017, you will certainly never forget the sky turning totally dark in the middle of the afternoon.

Coming on April 8, 2024, another total solar eclipse will occur across parts of the eastern half of the United States, running from Texas to northern New England.

(Courtesy: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

(Courtesy: NASA)

Closer to home, it will be running from areas cities like Little Rock, Arkansas, to Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Carbondale, Illinois, and Evansville and Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Courtesy: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

Indeed, these are areas that can be reached within about a four-hour drive from Nashville.

However, even if you are staying home in Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky, we will be experiencing a near-total eclipse, with 90-95% of the sun’s surface blocked by the moon!

(Courtesy: GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

The sky won’t go completely dark, but we should notice quite a change in light.

Of course, you will need those eclipse glasses to view it to keep from damaging your eyes.

Learn more by going to GreatAmericanEclipse.com