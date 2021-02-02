Columbia’s Mule Day 2021 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Organizers announced Tuesday the annual Mule Day events in Columbia are cancelled for 2021.

The city of Columbia and the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club announced the annual Mule Day Parade and festivities, which had been scheduled for April 8 through April 11, will no longer take place.

“In the last several weeks, our community and indeed our country has seen many positive trends regarding ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19, but the unfortunate reality is that we can’t claim victory yet, and we certainly can’t afford to let our actions lead to an increase of COVID cases, hospital patients, and deaths,” said Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder. “While this was a difficult decision, I am pleased the decision was mutual between the City of Columbia and the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club—certainly the most responsible decision based upon circumstances as we now know them. Mule Day is deeply rooted in Columbia with a strong foundation that can withstand this setback,” Molder said. “I am confident Mule Day 2022 will be bigger and better than ever, and I will be right there every step of the way cheering it on.”

“The health and well-being of our volunteers, our community, and all Mule Day participants is at the forefront of every decision we make as the organization responsible for putting on Mule Day,” said Mandy Mills the Mule Day Committee Chair. “We considered many potential scenarios with the City of Columbia, but at the end of the day, it is our belief that cancellation in 2021 and a re-start in 2022 was in the best interest of all.”

Any questions regarding Mule Day should be directed to the Mule Day Office at 931-381-9557 or info@muleday.com.

Columbia’s hallmark event dates back to 1840 when mule breeders from across the region planned their annual meeting.

Now, it’s a four-day event that draws more than 200,000 people to the city for a celebration featuring food, music, crafts, and, of course, mules.