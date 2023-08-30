COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Columbia woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding a North Carolina clinical laboratory company out of nearly $400,000, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Sonya White, 56, admitted to defrauding the unnamed company by creating a fictitious vendor named Mid TN Diagnostics between March 2017 and June 2019. During that time, White caused Mid TN Diagnostics to submit fraudulent invoices for payment to the company totaling $389,620, according to U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Further, the DOJ announced, White admitted that when the grand jury issued a subpoena to her fictitious company, she then caused the company to submit falsified documents to the grand jury.

Now that she has pleaded guilty to the crimes, she will face sentencing on Feb. 2, 2024. She faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. In addition to the fine, White has agreed to a forfeiture money judgment against her for the $389,620 she falsely obtained from the unnamed company.