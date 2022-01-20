COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were rescued Wednesday night after an incident in Columbia.

Maury County Fire officials said creek flooding in the roadway caused two victims to get swept downstream in their vehicle.

Multiple agencies in the area responded, including Franklin, Columbia, and Spring Hill fire departments, all in an attempt to combine manpower in the dangerous conditions. Authorities said they battled near-freezing temperatures and rising water, but said the rescue was successful.





Water rescue in Columbia. (Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

Due to the severity of the weather, several firefighters and both victims were treated for hypothermia.

The victims were taken to the hospital.