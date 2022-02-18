COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three men are seriously burned after a gas explosion rocked a Columbia trailer.

The force was so great, residents could feel the ground shake 100 yards away.

Calls started pouring in from residents on East Burt Drive just around 6:12 p.m. Thursday.

According to the TBI working with Columbia Fire investigators, the cause of the fire is accidental. Officials say the explosion was sparked by a natural gas leak and a spark.

The blast blew out the sides of the single-wide building. Three men were inside.

The occupants were able to get out on their own, but officials say they all suffered serious burns and were transported to Vanderbilt Burn Unit.

When the trailer exploded, calls began flooding the 911 center.

Caller: “49-A just exploded, and there were people there running out and they were on fire.”

Caller: “The trailer blew up. I think there were people in there.”

“It was a strong rumble, at first I thought was thunder,” said Caitlin Hopkins, who lives three units down. “I feel awful, it’s a complete tragedy, awful.”

Hopkins doesn’t know the three men injured in this blast, but she said she sees them outside in their yard when she comes and goes from her neighborhood.

“You are never prepared to see a building engulfed in flames like that — especially someone you see on the street,” Hopkins said. “So, the thing our family did was come together in the front yard and pray together, and hoped to God they made it out of that explosion okay.”

Elbert Cates is a maintenance man there. He came to the unit as firefighters were arriving.

“It was gulfing out of it. Pouring out of it,” Cates said. “It was terrifying. That’s about all you can say about it.”

By the time Columbia firefighters arrive, the three men were outside. While medical treatment was rendered to the men, others begin battling a major blaze fueled by gas and high winds.

Assistant Chief Brian O’Cain of Columbia Fire and Rescue said the conditions made what is normally a routine fire that much more challenging.

“Last night we had a lot of wind. We had a compromised structure. The wind is fueling the fire. The roof is lifting up and down and the walls are side to side,” O’Cain said.

The condition of the men is not known at this time.

Fire investigators say the investigation is closed.