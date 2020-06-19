Columbia to recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Columbia announced Friday that they will begin recognizing Juneteenth as a city holiday beginning in 2021.

Juneteenth marked the official last day of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865 when more than 250,000 enslaved African Americans in the state of Texas were freed by an executive order almost two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

“The City of Columbia is honored to be the first city in Tennessee to officially recognize Juneteenth as a city holiday. Juneteenth is a significant date in American history and we want to implement this holiday to bring the community together. We are recognizing history and we are making history,” said City Manager Tony Massey.

City Council plans to approve this measure at the next council meeting to be held July 9, 2020, declaring Juneteenth an official holiday for Columbia.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder said he sees Columbia as a leader in the state and country when it comes to race relations, saying in part, “Recognizing Juneteenth as an official city holiday in Columbia is just a first step of moving forward in a positive direction, and being a trailblazer for all the world to see.”