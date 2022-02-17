COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an endangered child.

Police are trying to find 15-year-old Alexia Davis. Alexia is five feet tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Following the preliminary investigation, police believe Alexia is with her non-custodial mother, Cayce Davis. Police say it is believed that being in her mother’s care is “detrimental” to Alexia’s safety.

Cayce is wanted by the Columbia Police Department for assisting Alexia in not being located.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Alexia or apprehending Cayce is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (931) 388-2727 or Maury County Crime Stoppers (931) 381-4900.