COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia’s Arts District will be getting a new look now the city has approved plans for an improvement project.

The $2.1 million project will be the largest investment in the Columbia Arts District to date, according to Mayor Chaz Molder.

“This particular streetscape project was the culmination of a community-wide, community-driven, and community-input process. And, the beneficiary will be our community as a whole,” he stated in a news release.

After getting bids during the month of September, the City Council has selected Adams Contracting to complete its South Garden Streetscape Enhancement Project.

The focus of the project will be on South Garden Street from the intersection of Carmack Blvd. to Depot Street.

The streetscape is part of a bigger initiative for the Columbia Arts District Master Plan.

The enhancements included in the project are ADA compliant sidewalks, curbs, gutters and parking areas. There will also be updated landscaping and lighting. Plus, there are areas designed to allow for art displays.

One of the biggest changes comes in the form of a one way road. South Garden Street will be converted into a one-way road from Carmack Blvd. to W 11th Street, which adds a left turn lane onto S. Garden Street.

Columbia Arts District South Garden Street Enhancement Project

Once started, it will take about a year for the project to be completed.