COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman.

Police say Alexis Nicole McKennon was last seen on Monday, May 9 in the area of Caldwell Drive in Columbia.

McKennon is five feet tall and weighs 115 pounds; she has auburn hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who with information is asked to call Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or email SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.