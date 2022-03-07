COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to locate a missing teen.

According to Columbia police, 18-year-old Kala Choate was last seen on Saturday, March 5, in the Mooresville Pike area in Columbia.

Choate is described as follows:

5’10”

180 pounds

Black hair

Blue eyes

Officials say the missing 18-year-old was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt, black pants, and a black hoodie tied around her waist.

Anyone who has seen Choate or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County CrimeStoppers at 931-381-4900.