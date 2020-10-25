Columbia Police searching for missing juvenile

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police say Justin Allen was last seen Thursday on Bear Creek Pike in Columbia. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light black shirt with gold writing, a jean jacket with white sleeves and white shoes.

Allen is 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has red hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-381-4900 or email safetips@columbiatn.com.

