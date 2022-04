COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A missing 12-year-old from Columbia has been found safe.

Police say Zamontae Sparkman was last seen Saturday in the area of School Street wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Zamontae is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Zamontae was found safe at around 9:36 p.m. Saturday.