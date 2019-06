COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia police are working to locate a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home Thursday.

The department reported Aurora Lynn-Marie Brenner left her home on West 13th Street without her parent’s permission.

She was last seen in the area of Double Branch Road wearing a white tank top/halter top and pink shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbia police at 931-388-2727.