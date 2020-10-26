Columbia Police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Aleane Mae Paynes

Aleane Mae Paynes (Source: Columbia Police Department)

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia Police Department needs your help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to investigators, Aleane Mae Paynes was last seen on October 20 on Stonebridge Way in Columbia. She was wearing a black shirt and black basketball shorts. Paynes is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 104 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Paynes, you’re asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (931) 388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at (931) 381-4900, or the Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email at SafeTips@columbiatn.com.

