Columbia police search for missing woman with ‘serious medical condition’

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 27-year-old woman in need of medication who seemingly vanished over the weekend.

According to police, Taylor Alane Pool was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday in Columbia and could be in the Nashville area. Officers described Pool as having a “serious medical condition” that requires medication.

Pool drives a 2006 GMC Acadia, investigators said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email at SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.