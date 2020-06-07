Columbia police search for missing juvenile in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia Police said they’re searching for a missing juvenile in Maury County.

Officials said 17-year-old Audrie Bates is missing. She also goes by Isabell Noll and was last seen June 6 in the Wedgewood Drive area.

Police made the following post on Facebook Sunday morning:

If you know anything about where Bates might be, contact The Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com

