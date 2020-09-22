Columbia police search for missing 17-year-old girl

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Columbia police are searching for a 17-year-old girl named Serenity Geerts.

Geerts was last seen in the area of Bear Creek Pike on Tuesday wearing black pants and a black shirt.

She has red hair and blue eyes. If you have additional information that may lead to her whereabouts, call Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crime stoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com.

