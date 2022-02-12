COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 15-year-old Alexia Davis was last seen around the Nashville Highway area in Columbia on Friday. 

Davis is described as follows: 

  • 5″ tall
  • 100 pounds
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

No other information or description was released.

Anyone who knows of Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County CrimeStoppers at 931-381-4900