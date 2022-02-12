COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

According to the Columbia Police Department, 15-year-old Alexia Davis was last seen around the Nashville Highway area in Columbia on Friday.

Davis is described as follows:

5″ tall

100 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

No other information or description was released.

Anyone who knows of Davis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department Dispatch at 931-388-2727 or Maury County CrimeStoppers at 931-381-4900.