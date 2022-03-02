COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Tuesday, the Columbia Police Department urged the public to come forward with any information on a two-year-old homicide case.

On March 1, 2020, Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to a home on Skyline Drive. When first responders arrived they found the home engulfed in flames and 27-year-old Deveric Renfro inside dead. Renfro’s death was ruled as a homicide.

“Every day I think about it, just trying to figure it out. I don’t know it’s just been very hard,” said his mother, Tameca Patton.

Patton remembers that very night. She remembered working a late shift at the hospital when a neighbor called her and said Patton’s home was on fire.

It would take some time before she could make it to the house, after her car wouldn’t start, but she was finally able to get in contact with her sister. Once they arrived, the fire was out, but smoke remained. She immediately told the police, her son was home and asked if he was okay.

“Ambulance, fire department, cops, and so I was just at a panic and I had told them, first thing, that my son was in the house,” explained Patton. “They did come to me and told me, it was my son and he was found deceased.”

Patton said it was a blur of emotions, as she watched police search the home multiple times before they broke the devastating news to her. Patton still wonders what happened that day, shocked that someone would kill her son.

“I saw where the fire started and it was in my son’s bedroom. So, my thinking was, ‘oh he must have left a candle or a cigarette burning and he fell asleep.’ I never thought in my mind that, not for the first time that someone had killed my son,” said Patton.

Two years later and Patton has rebuilt her home, dedicating it to her son’s life. The home is filled with pictures of him around every corner, every day she thinks of the good times they shared. Deveric, a twin, was a fun-loving man.

“He loved family, he loved friends, he was an outdoorsman, he loved to fish, he loved board games, family, and he loved to cook,” Patton explained.

Patton is now offering a $10,000 reward for any information that could lead to her son’s killer.

“I just know someone knows something, and I just wish people would speak up and speak out,” said Patton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbia Police at (931) 560-1670. You can also contact Maury County Crimestoppers at (931) 381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip.