NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Columbia man is facing federal charges after resisting arrest on I-65 in Franklin.

A release from the Department of Justice says a federal grand jury indicted 26-year-old Roy Gene Nicholson III last month. Nicholson was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The United States Marshals Service arrested Nicholson Wednesday and he is currently in federal custody.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on April 24 where Franklin police officers stopped Nicholson on I-65. According to the indictment, the officer approached the car, saw a pistol on the front passenger seat and noticed a smell of marijuana coming from the car.

When the officer tried to detain Nicholson, a struggle ensued. Despite two officers trying to remove him from the car, Nicholson sped off, dragging both officers and knocking them to the ground. One of the officer’s legs was run over by Nicholson’s car as he sped away, according to the release.

Nicholson was later arrested nearly one mile away and was found with a loaded gun, marijuana and over $3,600 in cash. Officers also found a pink backpack containing nearly 200 grams of marijuana and plastic baggies on a nearby sidewalk. Officers recognized the backpack as they saw it in Nicholson’s car when they first tried to arrest him.

If convicted, Nicholson faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, and up to a $250,000 fine.