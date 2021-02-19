New information in deadly Spring Hill crash

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Columbia man died in a fiery crash in Spring Hill Wednesday.

Though conditions across Middle Tennessee have been icy and cold, investigators are not saying the weather was responsible for the horrific wreck.

It all happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. right across from Rippa Villa on Nashville Highway.

It’s there where investigators say a wrecker plowed into the back of the couple’s Chevy Blazer, puncturing the gas tank. The vehicle was knocked off the roadway onto its side and burst into flames.

According to police, one of the first on the scene was Spring Hill Fire Fighter Mike Bryan. The Assistant Chief of Training and Departmental Chaplain was on his way home when he came across the wreck. While Bryan used his fire extinguisher to knock down the flames, other motorists jumped in to try and save the couple.

The good samaritans were able to pull 50-year-old Melissa Carter to safety, but her 21-year-old son Maxwell Carter died at the scene.

Investigators say Carter, who was badly burned in the crash, is now listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Burn Unit.

One witness who stopped told officers, “By the time we got him out, he was still breathing for a while, but it was too late.”

Another witness told police the Carter’s car was stalled in the road and a tow truck plowed right into the back of it.

“The driver of that truck vehicle just didn’t see it, or he just hit it dead on,” the witness said.

Lt. Justin Whitwell of the Spring Hill Police Department said, “It’s a tragic event. Anytime an officer, a bystander or a fireman has to walk up to an event like this, they take it hard. We all take it hard.”

At this time, Spring Hill Police tell News 2 no charges have been filed and the cause of the wreck is still very much under investigation.