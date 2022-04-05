LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Almost a year after the murder of an assisted living center worker, Lawrenceburg Police have made an arrest in the case.

Lawrenceburg Police Department detectives have charged Brandon Waire, 40, of Columbia in connection to the murder of Sharon Gillespie.

Sharon Gillespie photo courtesy of Lawrenceburg Police Department

Gillespie, 52, was shot at her workplace, The Summit of Lawrenceburg, April 13 of last year. It’s a tragedy News 2 has been following since the start of the investigation.

A $10,000 reward was offered up in the case for information leading to an arrest in August of 2021.

Police have charged Waire is facing a number of charges including First Degree Murder and Criminal Homicide.

His arrest comes after a Grand Jury indictment on March 31st. He was arrested the morning of April 5th. He’s being held in the Lawrence County Jail on a million dollar bond.

Brandon Waire mugshot courtesy of Lawrenceburg Police Department

Detectives said more arrests are expected in this murder investigation.