COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Columbia community received a reminder about the importance of kitchen safety after crews responded to a house fire Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post from Columbia Fire and Rescue on Saturday, Oct. 8, personnel were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Locust Street shortly before 7:15 p.m.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke coming from the house. Then, when they entered the home, they discovered a fire in the kitchen that had spread from the stove to the cabinets above.

Crews quickly put out the fire without any reported injuries, but officials shared the following images of the damage left behind:

(Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue) (Source: Columbia Fire and Rescue)

“According to National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) cooking causes 49% of all reported home fires, 20% of reported home fire deaths, and 42% of home fire injuries,” Columbia Fire and Rescue wrote on social media. “Please always keep fire safety in mind while preparing meals in your kitchen at home!”

Follow this link for some cooking safety tips from the NFPA.