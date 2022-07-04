COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over the holiday weekend, Columbia firefighters put out a grass fire after fireworks went wrong Sunday night in Maury county.

Columbia Fire Capt. Mark Shouse said this is also the result of the dry conditions we’ve experienced across

Middle Tennessee.

Columbia firefighters put out a grass fire caused by fireworks gone wrong Sunday, July 3. (Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

He told News 2 thankfully, this grass fire didn’t spread to any nearby homes.

“They got it under control quite quickly; they used about five hundred gallons to put it out,” he said.

Fireworks can cause a number of injuries and emergency situations, according to the captain.

“Every year across the U.S. there is 19,000 fires started by fireworks and over 9,000 injuries,” Shouse said.

Shouse added if you’re looking to set off your own fireworks tonight to make sure to have a water source nearby and light them on pavement as opposed to grass.