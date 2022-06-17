COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Blistering heat and dangerous conditions show-case the Columbia Fire Department’s top priority – firefighter safety.

On Wednesday afternoon, a house on S. High Street erupted in flames. The home was divided into five units and housed three families.

The house had many nooks and crannies, where firefighters say the fire can smolder and reignite.

Just after noon on Wednesday, temperatures were approaching 100 degree, a big concern for Chief Ty Cobb.

“In today’s time, firefighter safety is top priority,” Cobb said.

Cobb showed News 2 pictures of firefighters near the scene, receiving IV’s from paramedics.

Because of the high temperatures and rigorous physicality that came with fighting the blaze, five firefighters had to be given IV’s to properly rehydrate.

“We had medical licensed professionals who said this firefighter, based on the signs and symptoms, needs an IV,” Cobb said.

Cobb also said safety officers are responsible for keeping track of everyone on the scene, making sure that fire crews are rotated out of the blaze every 7-12 minutes. The firefighters go to a rehab area established on scene where they can cool down, rehydrate and have their vitals monitored.

“Those firefighters can go home to their families because we monitored their conditions, made sure they are hydrated, their heart rate is right. That’s a good day,” Cobb said.

According to Cobb, the five firefighters who received IV’s were not allowed to go back into the blaze.

“So once they got an IV, they are not going back into service. They are removed. Back before modern technology, that firefighter could’ve been back on that fire ground fighting fires and having a heart attack or a medical emergency, which impacts your whole emergency scene,” Cobb explained.

Normally 15 firefighters would battle a house fire of this size, but because of the near 100 degree heat, more than 30 firefighters worked the structure fire.

“One of the leading cause of deaths on a fire scene is heart attacks. I think that fire services across the state and nation are more proactive in firefighter safety, and we are doing all we can to make sure our crews, our people go home,” Cobb said.

At this time, the three families have been displaced. There is still no official cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.