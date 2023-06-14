COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday is a very special Flag Day for the city of Columbia.

The city celebrated its first official city flag during a ceremony at City Hall.

City officials said the flag design “represents the unity, heritage and vibrant spirit of the city’s residents, capturing the essence of Columbia’s past, present and future.”

During the ceremony, city officials and community members came together to share in the flag-raising ceremony.

The flag was designed by Byson Leach.






