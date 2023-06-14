COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday is a very special Flag Day for the city of Columbia.

The city celebrated its first official city flag during a ceremony at City Hall.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

  • Columbia flag
    (Courtesy: City of Columbia)
  • Columbia flag
    (Courtesy: City of Columbia)
  • Columbia flag
    (Courtesy: City of Columbia)

City officials said the flag design “represents the unity, heritage and vibrant spirit of the city’s residents, capturing the essence of Columbia’s past, present and future.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

During the ceremony, city officials and community members came together to share in the flag-raising ceremony.

The flag was designed by Byson Leach.