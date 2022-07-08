COLLINWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Collinwood 10U softball team is playing ball in honor of a 10-year-old girl who died in a boating accident over the fourth of July weekend.

Kaylee Hunt’s family told News 2 Kaylee was the happiest while on the diamond.

Before the Tennessee Dixie State Championship Tournament Friday in Dickson, Kaylee’s team and coaches walked out onto the field with Kaylee’s No. 7 jersey.

Teams and families in the tournament applauded and held a moment of silence as the Collinwood community mourns the recent loss of Kaylee.

During the ceremony Friday, Kaylee was inducted into the Dixie Youth Hall of Fame and her name is now attached to the 10U sportsmanship award.

Kaylee’s cousin told News 2 she was Kaylee’s very first softball coach.

“Never take a single day for granted, you never know when you wont have the next day. And cherish every single moment because she lived her life to the absolute fullest. Every. Single. Day,” Tiffany Scogin said.