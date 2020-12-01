Cold weather shelters institute COVID-19 measures for below freezing conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As temperatures drop in Nashville, the need for warm shelter increases.

“We have a four-level plan that goes into play on nights that is expected to be 28 degrees or less,” said Glenn Cranfield, President and CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The Nashville Rescue Mission plans to house around 600 people between their men’s and women’s campuses. The Mission is requiring everyone to wear masks and social distance. Every person who needs shelter will have their temperature checked and will be screened for symptoms before entering.

The same is happening at the extreme cold weather shelter at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Organizers there say the sleeping quarters are set six feet apart. Those showing symptoms will be offered a cot in isolation and a coronavirus test the next day.

The plan is a partnership between the Metro Health Department, the Nashville Rescue Mission, and the facilities at the Fairgrounds.

“Immediately, we have a coronavirus COVID-19 task force on site,” said Cranfield. “It doesn’t matter what time of day or night it is. We arrange for transportation from the shelter to the fairgrounds for the positive cases. But for those that are awaiting test results, there’s a place for them at the fairgrounds as well.”

The Nashville Rescue Mission also has limited space for quarantining.