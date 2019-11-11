Cold shelters open around Middle Tennessee, Southern Ky.

(WKRN)– Information regarding cold shelters open around Middle Tennessee:

Murfreesboro: Coldest Nights Emergency Shelter is open tonight on November 11th 2019.

The Journey Home, Murfreesboro Rescue Mission & Murfreesboro Cold Patrol have partnered with First Baptist Church & St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to give drop-in emergency shelter for adult men and women in Rutherford County when the low temperature is forecast to be below 32 degrees. ID is required for all who show up.

Where: Men meet at First Baptist Church in the gym basement and women can meet at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the St. Margaret Building.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m. and will lock at 9:30 p.m.

Exit time is 7:00 a.m.

Wilson County: Compassionate Hands Emergency Overnight Shelters will be open early on November 11th, 12th and 13th.

Where: Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. nightly check-in

There are courtesy van pick-ups:

5:15 p.m. Leaving UAW office at 1038 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon, TN.

5:30 p.m. Leaving Wilson County Help Center at 203 W. High Street Baddour Parkway

Nashville: Metro also has a plan for cold weather shelters.

The Metro Cold Weather Overflow Sheltering Plan:

According to the mayor’s office, the program will run from Nov. 7 through March 31, 2020. The sheltering plan will activate when the local temperature reaches 28 degrees or below.

The overflow shelter will be located at a vacant DCSO dormitory at 5131 Harding Place. The hours of operation upon activation are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Upon leaving, guests will be given a pass to use for the MTA bus.

The facility has a maximum capacity of 150 people.

The mayor’s office says between Room In The Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission, the current minimum capacity of available beds is 1,247.

Clarksville: Manna Café will be opening an emergency warming center. It’s open November 11th, 2019 at 4 p.m. and will stay open around the clock until Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 8 a.m.

After that, the shelter will move to Liberty Church and re-open on November 13th at 4 p.m. and stay open until Thursday at 8 a.m. You can call 931-237-0525 for more information.

Hopkinsville, KY: The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville will open its extreme weather event shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Soup Kitchen, located at 313 E. Seventh Street.