Cold shelters open around Middle Tennessee, Southern Ky.

(WKRN)– Information regarding cold shelters open around Middle Tennessee:
Murfreesboro: Coldest Nights Emergency Shelter is open tonight on November 11th 2019.
The Journey Home, Murfreesboro Rescue Mission & Murfreesboro Cold Patrol have partnered with First Baptist Church & St. Paul’s Episcopal Church to give drop-in emergency shelter for adult men and women in Rutherford County when the low temperature is forecast to be below 32 degrees. ID is required for all who show up.
Where: Men meet at First Baptist Church in the gym basement and women can meet at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in the St. Margaret Building.
When: Doors open at 7 p.m. and will lock at 9:30 p.m.
Exit time is 7:00 a.m.
Wilson County: Compassionate Hands Emergency Overnight Shelters will be open early on November 11th, 12th and 13th.
Where: Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. nightly check-in
There are courtesy van pick-ups:
5:15 p.m. Leaving UAW office at 1038 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon, TN.
5:30 p.m. Leaving Wilson County Help Center at 203 W. High Street Baddour Parkway
Nashville: Metro also has a plan for cold weather shelters.
The Metro Cold Weather Overflow Sheltering Plan:
According to the mayor’s office, the program will run from Nov. 7 through March 31, 2020. The sheltering plan will activate when the local temperature reaches 28 degrees or below.
The overflow shelter will be located at a vacant DCSO dormitory at 5131 Harding Place. The hours of operation upon activation are from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Upon leaving, guests will be given a pass to use for the MTA bus.
The facility has a maximum capacity of 150 people.
The mayor’s office says between Room In The Inn and Nashville Rescue Mission, the current minimum capacity of available beds is 1,247.
Clarksville: Manna Café will be opening an emergency warming center. It’s open November 11th, 2019 at 4 p.m. and will stay open around the clock until Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at 8 a.m.
After that, the shelter will move to Liberty Church and re-open on November 13th at 4 p.m. and stay open until Thursday at 8 a.m. You can call 931-237-0525 for more information.
Hopkinsville, KY: The Salvation Army of Hopkinsville will open its extreme weather event shelter from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday in the Soup Kitchen, located at 313 E. Seventh Street.