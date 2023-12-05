MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Coffee County Rescue Squad building and its contents were destroyed in a fire Monday night.

The fire began around 8 p.m. at the CCRS main building on Murfreesboro Highway.

The building was used for storage of the volunteer department’s vehicles, trailer, boat and collected donated items, including non-perishable food and a large amount of children’s toys.

(Courtesy: Coffee County Rescue Squad)

Images from the fire show burned vehicles, water-damaged toys and extensive fire damage throughout the crew’s facilities.

Multiple departments responded to help fight the fire, including the Manchester Fire Department, Duck River Electric, Elk River Gas, Coffee County EMS, Coffee County 911 and the Manchester Police Department.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire but CCRS said it could have began when a battery exploded inside a vehicle.

Coffee County Rescue Squad is not letting the fire dull its holiday spirit, posting:

“This tragedy will not dull the hearts of our Volunteers. We know how to work together, pray together and overcome together. We definitely know how to make the most out of a little. CCRS is blessed and we will rise from the smoke and ashes.”

No additional information was immediately released.