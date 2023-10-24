COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Coffee County man was shot in the chest with a shotgun Saturday for allegedly playing with a dog.

Deputies responded to General Bragg Drive in Lakewood and found the wounded man in the driver’s seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Investigators determined he was shot by 62-year-old Larry Hurley after a brief argument over the victim playing with Hurley’s girlfriend’s dog. The victim’s condition was not released.

Hurley was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

No additional information was released.