COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Coffee County man was shot in the chest with a shotgun Saturday for allegedly playing with a dog.
Deputies responded to General Bragg Drive in Lakewood and found the wounded man in the driver’s seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Investigators determined he was shot by 62-year-old Larry Hurley after a brief argument over the victim playing with Hurley’s girlfriend’s dog. The victim’s condition was not released.
Hurley was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder.
No additional information was released.