COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Coffee County man has been arrested for his alleged role during the breach of the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The United States Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia said 56-year-old Allan Jennings of Hillsboro, Tennessee, has been charged with a felony offense of civil disorder and several misdemeanor offenses, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and destruction of government property.

Jennings was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Hillsboro and made his initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Tennessee.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Jennings attended the “Stop the Steal” rally near the Washington Monument and later walked with a large crowd down Constitution Avenue toward the Capitol.

Authorities identified Jennings after reviewing open-source video, body-worn camera footage, and U.S Capitol Police closed circuit television security video (CCTV) that showed a crowd of rioters gathers at the Lower West Terrace Tunnel.

CCTV footage showed Jennings was among the first three rioters to go into the Tunnel from the Lower West Terrace in pursuit of retreating police officers. Jennings reportedly held up his phone as he entered the Tunnel and was apparently filming his and the other rioters’ progress inside.

After entering the Tunnel, Jennings allegedly ran ahead of all the other rioters toward the first set of glass doors inside the Tunnel. More rioters then joined in pushing forward as Jennings, who was still holding up his phone, looked through the glass at the police officers as rioters poured into the Tunnel behind him.

Body-worn camera footage from one of the officers showed Jennings pull a weapon out of his pocket. The officer wearing the body camera identified the item as a knife with a glass breaking end. Jennings then allegedly used the weapon to shatter the glass.

Allan Jennings (Source: U.S. Department of Justice) Allan Jennings (Source: U.S. Department of Justice) Allan Jennings (Source: U.S. Department of Justice) Allan Jennings (Source: U.S. Department of Justice)

Once the glass door was shattered, rioters moved through the broken set of doors and toward another set of glass doors. As rioters moved past Jennings, he looked at his hand, which appeared to be injured from shattering the first glass door, according to documents.

Moments later, Jennings made his way back toward the front of the mob and allegedly put his hands on an officer’s riot shield and pointed at officers. Jennings later positioned himself behind some rioters to help push them against the officers.

He then got out of the Tunnel and returned to the Lower West Terrace.

Officials said in the 32 months since the events on Jan. 6, more than 1,100 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 400 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, which is a felony crime.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip by clicking here.