MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Coffee County are searching for a doctor who is now wanted on drug charges.

Dr. Yogeshwar Gill, 45, of Manchester, is facing several charges for his role in an alleged scheme to distribute opioids outside of his professional practice.

Dr. Gill is a family medicine doctor who owned and operated a medical practice in Manchester.

He is facing the following charges:

Unlawful distribution of controlled substances

Conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances

Maintaining a drug-involved premises

More charges could be added in the future.

Dr. Gill has yet to be arrested. Authorities say he has not been seen in Coffee County and has been labeled as a “wanted” person.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact law enforcement.