COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Coffee County deputy was arrested Thursday and charged with DUI.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, staff members notified administration on Thursday about one of their coworkers showing signs of being under the influence.

Administration found the deputy, identified as Eric Nunley, and noticed he smelled of alcohol. Nunley was then asked to take a field sobriety test in addition to a breath alcohol test. The result of the breath alcohol test revealed Nunley had a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. A blood sample was also taken and sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for analysis, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Nunley was immediately taken into custody and charged with DUI and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Bond was set a $4,000.

The sheriff’s office issued the following statement on Nunley’s arrest:

“The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has always held its officers and staff to a high standard and when an incident such as this occurs, it puts a dim light on the trust that the citizens have bestowed upon us. We want to let the citizens know that we regret that this has taken place, but whenever we receive a complaint we want to ensure the citizens that we take quick action to validate the complaint and take the appropriate actions.”