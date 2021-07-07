Coffee County authorities searching for missing 12-year-old boy

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Coffee County are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to a post from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Lucian Gavin has been missing since June 29. Investigators learned he was in the Jacksonville, Florida area and may be accompanied by his biological mother Ashley Wald, his aunt Chelsea Wald and/or another individual named Kollyka Wald.

Gavin is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. There is no known clothing description at this time.

Anyone who sees Gavin or has information regarding his whereabouts should call Investigator Brandon Reed at 931-570-4191, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-9555 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.