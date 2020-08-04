Coffee Co. Middle School closed through Aug. 7 due to ‘abundance of caution over COVID-19’

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coffee County Schools announced on Tuesday the closure of Coffee County Middle School through August 7.

A release from Coffee County states the decision was reached through an “abundance of caution over COVID-19”.

Parents will be contacted directly if there is any reason for concern with an individual student.

School staff is preparing for the distribution of learning materials to students on Thursday and Friday so the curriculum can be started as planned.

The middle school is expected to release information by noon on Wednesday, August 5, concerning when materials can be retrieved at the school.

The closure does not affect any other school in the district. All other Coffee County Schools should be in session under normal operating hours. The release goes on to state more information will be available by Friday, August 7, as the district continues to monitor the situation, apologizing for the late notice of closure.