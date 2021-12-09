GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From a serious car crash to an officer involved shooting, the family involved in the wreck is still in shock over the turn of events Tuesday in Goodletsville.

Metro police say 20-year-old Rod Reed was driving erratically when he crashed into a car with Kelly Hereford and her 14-year-old daughter Jaela inside.

“All I saw was a blue flash and impact,” Hereford explained.

It happened quickly, around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

“He was driving erratically and he was all over the road and just lost control,” said Hereford.

The family didn’t know what hit them. Her daughter was knocked unconscious, lying limp in the back seat.

“I just thought she was gone, I mean I did. I thought she was gone,” the mother said.

In shock and pain herself, while trying to tend to her daughter, Hereford witnessed shots being fired.

School resource officer Byron Boelter had just left for the day at Hunters Lane High School when he stopped to assist those involved in the wreck. The officer made his way to the driver’s car where he saw a gun on the dashboard. He told Reed to just leave it and go on. Instead, Officer Boelter said Reed reached for the gun. In return, he fired his weapon, striking Reed in the leg.

“At first I was like, ‘Oh my God we were just in a wreck,’ like why is he shooting this man, but I have since seen the videos and understand what the situation was,” said Hereford.

Posts on social media from the account of Community Oversight Board member Jamel Campbell-Gooch, however, question the officers actions. The post saying in part, “A Metro Nashville Police Department officer attempted to kill my little cousin. After being in a car wreck, an officer came to the scene and opened fire, shooting him in both legs.”

Hereford is outraged by the post.

“The officer just happened to be driving by; he didn’t pull up with guns blazing as Mr. Gooch claims.”

Campbell-Gooch’s post goes on to say, “Growing up in 37208, seeing neighbors, friends, and family policed & thrown away in cages, being constantly targeted by Metro Police as a young black boy & now my cousin being shot by the police defines my commitment to abolition. Saying it’s the only way forward.”

Hereford questions his narrative saying, “The video was clear. I mean it was clear as day. Is he just making up his own narrative? Like I don’t understand where he is even coming from. I understand this is his family member and he is upset and mad and everything else, but we could have just as likely died.”

She added that the officer didn’t want to shoot and that Reed is responsible for making a number of mistakes that day.

“I don’t wish any ill harm on him or anyone else, but I do want the facts to be known and the facts are that he made a huge mistake by driving crazy and then by going back to the car and trying to get anything out of it.”

Hereford says she has emailed the Community Oversight Board to discuss her concerns, calling for Campbell-Gooch to step down. News 2 reached out as well and also to Campbell-Gooch who is listed on the site as First Vice Chair, but have yet to hear back.

The COB bylaws on the website says, “Conflicts of Interest. Board members shall acquaint themselves with applicable conflict of interest rules. A Board member shall withdraw from any proceeding in which he or she has a conflict of interest, or does not believe he or she can provide a fair and impartial hearing. Board members should err on the side of caution and withdraw from any proceeding in which there is an appearance of a conflict of interest.”

Hereford’s daughter Jaela has a fractured eye socket, stitches in her chin and a concussion, saying they are grateful to be alive. She has started a GoFundMe to help with the financial burden.

Reed was released from the hospital Thursday and booked into the Metro Jail. He is being held pending his transfer into federal custody on weapon and drug charges.

The TBI tells News 2 their investigation into shooting is active and ongoing.