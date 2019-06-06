CMT Awards lights up Nashville ahead of CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual CMT Awards brought the party to Nashville once again this year.

The show was held at Bridgestone Arena and featured several live outdoor performances, including Kane Brown down on lower Broadway and Carrie Underwood near the Parthenon.

This fan-based awards show is a night for the artists to sit back and have a little fun in the middle of what can be a hectic week.

“The schedule is crazy, I love it. I got like 4 shows tomorrow, three meet and greets, two acoustic shows and I love it, because the road life can become very robotic where you just see a tour bus, hotels, and shows and it’s easy to forget why you are doing what you are doing and coming here and seeing all these people that support our music it reminds us why we are doing it and it puts fuel back in the fire and we love it. It’s us thanking them for supporting us,” Jimmie Allen who performed on the show told News 2.

Kane Brown who is playing Nissan Stadium Thursday night agreed that it’s nice to thank the fans.

“For me, I got started on social media. I grew a fan base and my fan base has stuck by my side this whole time, so I love meeting up with the people that I know on a daily basis like I remember their faces from Facebook and Instagram, it’s just to get to see them and hug them and say thank you for everything you have done for me,” said Brown.

CMA Music Festival officially kicks off Thursday morning.