CMA Fest week kicks off in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Tens of thousands of country music fans will come to Music City from far and wide for a week of concerts, artist meet and greets and all the entertainment Nashville has to offer.

Many of downtown Nashville’s stages are free including the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

Billy Currington kicks things off on Thursday morning before the music shifts over to Nissan Stadium at night.

Thursday’s lineup at the stadium includes Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.

Still want more? On Friday, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Carrie Underwood are the headliners.

Brett Young, Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw are set to perform Saturday night.

Closing out the festival, Chris Janson, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will play Sunday night.

Street closures has begun in some areas while crews set up for the big event.

The four-day music festival begins on June 6.

Here’s a full list of road closures:

Monday, June 3 :

5:00 AM – Broadway will be closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).

by 3:00 AM). 5:00 AM – First Avenue will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Church Street (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).

Wednesday, June 5 :

5:00 AM – First Avenue will be closed from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Demonbreun Street (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).

by 3:00 AM). 5:00 AM – Molloy Street will be closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue (reopens Monday, June 1 0 by 3:00 AM).

0 by 3:00 AM). 5:00 AM – Demonbreun Street will be closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 AM).

by 3:00 AM). 6:00 AM – Broadway will be closed from Second Avenue to Fourth Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 2:00 AM).

by 2:00 AM). 6:00 AM – Demonbreun Street will be closed from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 2:00 AM).

Monday, June 10 :

7:00 AM – The northbound lane of First Avenue will be closed from Broadway to Church Street (reopens Monday, June 10 by 7:00 PM).

by 7:00 PM). 9:00 AM – Fifth Avenue will be closed from Demonbreun Street to Broadway (reopens Monday, June 10 by 3:00 PM).

Meters will be bagged on the following streets:

Sunday, June 2 at 11:59 PM – Korean Veterans Boulevard from Fifth Avenue to Eighth Avenue (available Monday, June 10 by 6:00 AM).

at 11:59 PM – Korean Veterans Boulevard from Fifth Avenue to Eighth Avenue (available by 6:00 AM). Monday, June 3 at 8:00 PM – Fourth Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Commerce Street, as well as Second Avenue from Korean Veterans Boulevard to Union Street, and Broadway from First Avenue to Sixth Avenue (reopens Monday, June 10 by 1:00 AM).

Lyft is the official rideshare partner of CMA Fest. Riders can just open the app to find the rideshare location closest to them.

Rideshare 24 Hour Areas

Broadway between Sixth Avenue South and Seventh Avenue South on both sides of the street by the red bagged parking meters

Korean Veterans Bridge in the westbound right turn lane

Korean Veterans Boulevard between First Avenue South and Eighth Avenue South on both sides of the street where signage indicates

Third Avenue North between Broadway and Commerce Street on the northbound side only by the red bagged parking meters

Commerce Street between Third Avenue North and Fourth Avenue North on the eastbound side only by the red bagged parking meters

Second Avenue North between Broadway and Church Street by the red bagged parking meters

Rideshare after 6:00 PM until 7:00 AM Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9

Broadway between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue in the designated pickup lane located on the eastbound side of the road (closest to Bridgestone Arena) as signage indicates

Fourth Avenue South between Broadway and Demonbreun Street on the southbound side only by the red bagged parking meters

Nissan Stadium – Drivers who drop off on the Korean Veterans Boulevard Bridge or in the bike lanes will be ticketed. Rideshare drivers must have identifying signage displayed to be allowed into the area.

Southside before the nightly concerts – South First Street between the Korean Veterans Boulevard Bridge and the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Pickup/drop off areas will only be located on the northbound side of the road.

Northside before the nightly concerts – Woodland Street between South First Street and South Second Street. Pickup/drop off areas will be located on both sides of the road.

Southside after the nightly concerts – Parking Lot T located on South First Street at the bottom of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Northside after the nightly concerts – Woodland Street between South First Street and South Second Street. Pickup/drop off areas will be located on the westbound side of the road.

News 2 is your home for the CMA Fest 2019 on-air and online. Join Stephanie Langston Thursday and Friday at noon for CMA Fest All Access for live interviews and the sights and sounds from the festival.