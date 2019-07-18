CMA Fest brings in record-breaking $65M in visitor dollars for Nashville

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Nashville skyline generic 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Convention & Vistors Corporation says the 2019 CMA Fest generated a record-breaking $65 Million in direct visitor spending.

NCVC says the sold-out four-day festival saw an increase of 6% over last year’s record of $61.2 Million.

“We cannot thank the CMA enough for continuing to deliver a world-class event that not only draws thousands of visitors but has also become a huge local draw and a major prime time network TV special,” said NCVC President and CEO Butch Spyridon.

According to NCVC, the 2019 event saw a slightly higher share of out-of-town visitors who attended at 84% and a slightly lower number of locals at 16% compared to last year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar