CMA Fest brings in record-breaking $65M in visitor dollars for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Convention & Vistors Corporation says the 2019 CMA Fest generated a record-breaking $65 Million in direct visitor spending.

NCVC says the sold-out four-day festival saw an increase of 6% over last year’s record of $61.2 Million.

“We cannot thank the CMA enough for continuing to deliver a world-class event that not only draws thousands of visitors but has also become a huge local draw and a major prime time network TV special,” said NCVC President and CEO Butch Spyridon.

According to NCVC, the 2019 event saw a slightly higher share of out-of-town visitors who attended at 84% and a slightly lower number of locals at 16% compared to last year.