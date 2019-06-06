CMA Fest begins Thursday in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Tens of thousands of country music fans will descend on Music City from far and wide for a weekend of concerts, artist meet and greets and all the entertainment Nashville has to offer as CMA Fest begins Thursday.

The annual CMT Awards brought the party to Nashville Wednesday night. The show was held at Bridgestone Arena and featured several live outdoor performances, including Kane Brown down on lower Broadway and Carrie Underwood near the Parthenon.

Many of downtown Nashville’s stages are free, including the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

Billy Currington kicks things off on Thursday morning before the music shifts over to Nissan Stadium at night.

Thursday’s lineup at the stadium includes Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Rascal Flatts and Florida Georgia Line.

Still want more? On Friday, Little Big Town, Dan + Shay, Thomas Rhett, Eric Church and Carrie Underwood are the headliners.

Brett Young, Miranda Lambert and Pistol Annies, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley and Tim McGraw are set to perform Saturday night.

Closing out the festival, Chris Janson, Old Dominion, Maren Morris, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan will play Sunday night.

Street closures has begun in some areas while crews set up for the big event.

MORE: Traffic, ride sharing survival guide for CMA Fest 2019

News 2 is your home for the CMA Fest 2019 on-air and online. Join Stephanie Langston Thursday and Friday at noon for CMA Fest All Access for live interviews and the sights and sounds from the festival.