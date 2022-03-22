SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clifton man has been indicted after he allegedly shot and killed a Hardin County deputy last year.
On Sept. 25, 2021, Deputy Matthew Locke assisted other deputies and officers during a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton.
Upon arrival, officers say they made contact with Todd Stricklin, who was armed with a gun. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon but Stricklin refused. Authorities say as Deputy Locke approached the home to assist, Stricklin shot him.
Deputy Locke was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Following a months-long investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Stricklin was indicted on March 21 on 23 counts.
The charges are as follows:
- First Degree Murder
- Felony Murder
- Attempted First Degree Murder (x5)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (x5)
- Aggravated Kidnapping
- Aggravated Assault (x6)
- Domestic Assault
- Interference with an Emergency Call
- Reckless Endangerment
- Evading Arrest
Stricklin is still in custody at the Chester County Jail.
He is being held without bond.