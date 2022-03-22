SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clifton man has been indicted after he allegedly shot and killed a Hardin County deputy last year.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Deputy Matthew Locke assisted other deputies and officers during a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton.

Upon arrival, officers say they made contact with Todd Stricklin, who was armed with a gun. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon but Stricklin refused. Authorities say as Deputy Locke approached the home to assist, Stricklin shot him.

Deputy Locke was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Following a months-long investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Stricklin was indicted on March 21 on 23 counts.

The charges are as follows:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Felony Murder
  • Attempted First Degree Murder (x5)
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (x5)
  • Aggravated Kidnapping
  • Aggravated Assault (x6)
  • Domestic Assault
  • Interference with an Emergency Call
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Evading Arrest

Stricklin is still in custody at the Chester County Jail.

He is being held without bond.