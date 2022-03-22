SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clifton man has been indicted after he allegedly shot and killed a Hardin County deputy last year.

On Sept. 25, 2021, Deputy Matthew Locke assisted other deputies and officers during a domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Nance Bend Road in Clifton.

Upon arrival, officers say they made contact with Todd Stricklin, who was armed with a gun. Officers ordered him to drop the weapon but Stricklin refused. Authorities say as Deputy Locke approached the home to assist, Stricklin shot him.

Deputy Locke was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Following a months-long investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Stricklin was indicted on March 21 on 23 counts.

The charges are as follows:

First Degree Murder

Felony Murder

Attempted First Degree Murder (x5)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony (x5)

Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault (x6)

Domestic Assault

Interference with an Emergency Call

Reckless Endangerment

Evading Arrest

Stricklin is still in custody at the Chester County Jail.

He is being held without bond.